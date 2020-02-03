QT Turns the Tables on Valentine’s Day

Press Release – QT Hotels

3 February 2020







QT Hotels in New Zealand are celebrating love in all its forms this Valentine’s Day. While pampering your soulmate is always in fashion, QT wants New Zealanders to share the love, hosting shared-table dining experiences and pop-up love letter stations to surprise faraway friends, long lost lovers, or even your fur-baby. QT Wellington and QT Queenstown have options for all types of affection.

Share the Love: ‘The more the merrier’ rings true at QT’s iconic restaurants. QT Queenstown’s Bazaar and QT Wellington’s Hot Sauce will each host Share the Love shared-table dining experiences on 14 February. Guests are encouraged to come solo, bring a friend or even an ex – all in the name of meeting someone new. For those who want to stick to the crew they know, Bazaar is also offering a Mates over Dates group dining package available 10-16 February to celebrate those sacred platonic friendships over a shared feast.

Table for Two: For the more classic duo, the ever-romantic dinner reservation is available with Table for Two packages. At QT Queenstown’s restaurant Bazaar, an Asian street food-inspired interactive marketplace makes for a hot date. For the month of February, QT Wellington’s Hippopotamus is offering a Callebaut chocolate high tea aptly named 50 Shades of Chocolate, while Hot Sauce will be serving a chili-chocolate dessert and cocktail pairing to spice things up.

Sealed with a Kiss: There’s nothing quite as romantic as a handwritten love note, and QT Hotels are bringing back the lost art of letter writing thanks to Sealed with a Kiss pop-ups in the lobbies of both QT Wellington and QT Queenstown. Stocked with stationery and complimentary international postage, the love letter stations will encourage guests to send handwritten notes anywhere in the world from 31st January to 16th February. To help inspire romance in even the most unsentimental, the stations will include love songs on vinyl playing through headphones, and for those suffering writer’s block, quirky fill-in-the-blank templates will help spark inspiration, with different versions for all kinds of love, including options tailored to beloved pets.

To make bookings for QT Wellington, visit: qthotels.com/wellington/promotions

To make bookings for QT Queenstown, visit: qthotels.com/queenstown/promotions

About QT Hotels & Resorts

QT Hotels & Resorts is one of Australia and New Zealand’s most loved and dynamic hotel brands, the family of properties includes: QT Sydney, QT Melbourne, QT Gold Coast, QT Perth, QT Falls Creek, QT Canberra, QT Bondi, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown, with QT Auckland and QT Newcastle scheduled to open in 2020, followed by QT Parramatta and QT Adelaide in 2021.

www.qthotelsandresorts.com.au

