Pop-up Gallery to Feature Best Urban Artists

Pop-up Gallery to Feature Some of the Best Urban Artists From NZ And Around the World

[Ponsonby, Auckland, February 10th – 23rd] Open for two weeks from the 10th to the 23rd of February in Ponsonby Central,136 – 146 Ponsonby Road, the Limn Gallery pop-up presents some of the biggest names in urban art from New Zealand and around the world including Takashi Murakami, Flox, Kaws, RISK, Mediah, Buff Monster, Weston Frizzell, Banksy, James Jean, Charles and Janine Williams, Matt Gondek, OBEY, Pose, and more.

The pop-up gallery will feature a small selection of prints by contemporary street artists from the USA, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and the UK, as well as original works from kiwi artists.

“A unique and highly anticipated cross section from some of the biggest guns in international street art scenes. It’s not often you get to see the likes of Obey, Buff Monster and James Jean pieces in the flesh and combined with some of NZ’s most active representatives, and you’ve got yourself a killer show. One not to be missed,” said Flox.

“I’m thrilled to be included in this exhibition in New Zealand. This will be the first time that my work will be featured in Oceania, and I’m hoping that it will bring a new dimension and artistic approach to the exhibition,” said Mediah of Canada.

Five percent of profits from the sale of the art available for purchase at the pop-up will be split among three selected charities as determined by gallery visitor votes. The charities are the Starship Foundation, Forest & Bird, and RainbowYOUTH.

“It’s fantastic to see events giving back to community organisations, a lot of what we do relies on the generosity of people supporting our work with queer and gender diverse youth,” says Frances Arns, Executive Director of RainbowYOUTH.

Follow Limn Gallery on Facebook & Instagram for more information. www.facebook.com/limngallery or @limn_gallery

Limn Gallery is a new contemporary & urban art gallery in Auckland, New Zealand.

