Police enquiries ongoing after bones discovered at property

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police enquiries have continued throughout the weekend after the discovery of bones at an address in Mt Eden last week.

Police were called to the address on Marlborough Street on Friday afternoon after contractors uncovered bones underneath the house, which is undergoing renovation.

A forensic pathologist has attended the scene to assist enquiries and has now verified that the bones are in fact human.

“Police are taking great care in removing the remains and the immediate focus for Police is to identify the deceased,” says Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB.

The death is being treated as unexplained and Police are keeping an open mind, as detectives work to establish the circumstances and timeframe surrounding the death.

“The nature of the scene and the fact the remains may have been in place for some years make this a challenging investigation.”

Preliminary enquiries indicate the property may have previously been operated as a boarding house.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify and locate previous owners and occupants of the property.

“We would like to hear from anyone who previously resided at 3 Marlborough Street, Mt Eden, or anyone who can help us get in touch with those people,” says Acting Detective Inspector Baldwin.

Police will remain at the property, with the scene examination continuing over the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

