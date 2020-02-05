PM announces public funeral service for Mike Moore

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a funeral service for former Labour Prime Minister the Rt Hon Mike Moore, ONZ, AO.

A public service will be held on Friday 14 February at 2pm at Dilworth School senior campus, 2 Erin Street, Epsom, Auckland.

“The service will be a celebration of Mike’s life and a chance for his family, friends and members of the public to pay their respects,” Jacinda Ardern said.

It will be an opportunity to acknowledge Mike’s major contribution through years of public service to New Zealand and New Zealanders, and for his considerable roles in the international arena.

The service is being arranged in coordination with Mr Moore’s widow, Yvonne Moore.

A condolence book is available to the public in the main foyer of Parliament House.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

