Parliament: Oral Questions – 19 February 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How is the Provincial Growth Fund supporting drought-stricken areas in Northland?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister of Housing: What action is the Government taking to prevent homelessness in New Zealand?
- Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his policies and statements?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about upgrading mental health and addiction facilities?
- Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by his statement, “I could not conceive of such a power to compel someone to make a statement”, and will the Government criminalise the non-disclosure of information relating to child abuse cases?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: When he said yesterday, “the unsolicited proposal from NZ Infra is unique. Nothing like that has ever been tackled before in New Zealand, and the Government took the view that it was best to assess that financing and governance model and consider whether we wanted to do that before then going out to the market and inviting other bids”, why has the Government not gone out to the market and invited other bids for the Auckland light rail project?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Does he stand by the coalition Government’s commitment to increase the minimum wage to $20 an hour by 1 April 2021; if so, why?
- Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
