Parliament: Oral Questions – 18 February 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa? Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement when asked yesterday if there are standards of behaviour she believes minor parties in her Government should adhere to, “of course”?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Does he believe the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill will create a fairer deal for those who rent; if so, how?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she support a housing market where private citizens can be outbid by the Government when buying their first home?
- JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcements has he made about State highway projects?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak, “At every point, we have made sure that our decisions have been informed by science”?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his reported comment in relation to Auckland light rail, “The light rail connection I think will probably be another two years in the planning, the funding, the land acquisitions … Then you’ve got another several years to build it – so it’s not going to happen tomorrow”, and when will the completed light rail project in Auckland be open to passengers?
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What is the marginal tax rate for someone on the median wage?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions around the reform of vocational education?
- Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Will the Government give consistent funding to Scion to provide certainty to their work to create new fire spread models to investigate new extreme fire prevention methods?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Customs: What recent announcements has she made about Customs keeping our communities safe?
