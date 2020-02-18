Parliament: Oral Questions – 18 February 2020

February 18, 2020

Press Release – Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa? Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement when asked yesterday if there are standards of behaviour she believes minor parties in her Government should adhere to, “of course”?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?
  4. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Does he believe the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill will create a fairer deal for those who rent; if so, how?
  5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she support a housing market where private citizens can be outbid by the Government when buying their first home?
  6. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcements has he made about State highway projects?
  7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak, “At every point, we have made sure that our decisions have been informed by science”?
  8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his reported comment in relation to Auckland light rail, “The light rail connection I think will probably be another two years in the planning, the funding, the land acquisitions … Then you’ve got another several years to build it – so it’s not going to happen tomorrow”, and when will the completed light rail project in Auckland be open to passengers?
  9. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What is the marginal tax rate for someone on the median wage?
  10. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions around the reform of vocational education?
  11. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Will the Government give consistent funding to Scion to provide certainty to their work to create new fire spread models to investigate new extreme fire prevention methods?
  12. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Customs: What recent announcements has she made about Customs keeping our communities safe?

