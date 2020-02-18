Paddlers Battle On The Water At The 2020 Takapuna Beach Cup

Press Release – Takapuna Beach Cup

The Takapuna Beach Cup 2020 started Friday the 14th with a beautiful valentines day, the sun was shining and just a light breeze, great conditions for our International crews to test out the Takapuna waters.

Saturday brought a lot more challenging conditions for 42km change race around Rangitoto and the 21km Iron course. The conditions made it tough for even the most seasoned paddlers, but regardless of their race pace or results everyone had a great day on the water!

Sunday the conditions hadn’t improved so unfortunately some events were canceled but the relay events battled on. The single and two-man teams put on an awesome display of pure grit as Takapuna Beach threw out some tough conditions. Though challenging, it was a great wrap up to the 14th Takapuna Beach Cup.

This year we had a great turnout with;

24 crews in the 5km warm-up race

71 crews in the 21Km races

36 crews 6person in the 42k races

127 Singles relay teams of 2 (254 paddlers)

21 international crews (Hawaii, Australia, Tahiti, Canada, Singapore)

All up we had a total of 1400 paddlers and 289 teams in competition for over 3 days!

We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who made this possible; vendors, supporters, support boat drivers and crew, the local Takapuna community for embracing this event, whānau, friends, local clubs and mostly to ngā kaihoe (the paddlers). You guys made this another year to remember – we hope to see you next year – same place, same time, if not sooner!!!

