Onehunga Festival – Celebrating Summer In Onehunga

Press Release – Onehunga Festival

Onehunga’s annual summer festival returns to the Onehunga Bay Reserve on Beachcroft Avenue this Saturday 22 February. The festival, which runs from 10.30am to 3.00pm, is a fun family day out and all the entertainment and activities are completely free.

A wide range of amusements for all members of the family include a 10-metre high climbing wall, water rollers, bouncy castles, a mobile farmyard with pony rides, badge making, stencil tattoos, face painting, balloon twisting and on-water activities like kayaking and sailing.

The high energy entertainment line-up includes popular covers band White Chapel Jak who bring a funky approach to songs we all know and love, Cook Island dance troupe Anuanua and Bollywood dance group, Khottey Sikkey. Beat boxing champion, King Homeboy will host the event and impress the audience with his legendary beat boxing.

Onehunga Bites pop-up eatery, which launched last year, is the main food and beverage offering at the Festival. It includes tastes from some of Onehunga’s top cafes and bakeries in affordable $5 portions.

Onehunga Business Association Event Manager Angela Corbett says “The Onehunga Festival is such a great event for the local community and with so many free amusements, diverse entertainment and food, retail and community stalls there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Onehunga Festival is proudly bought to you by the Onehunga Business Association, the Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, Panuku Development Auckland, Transpower, Dress Smart, The Trusts Community Fund, Four Winds Foundation, Mercury, Maungakiekie MP Denise Lee and Ray White Epsom’s Suzanne Thomas.

The Festival receives support from Onehunga Community Patrol, Onehunga Community News and Jackson Industries.

To find out more see www.onehunga.net.nz/onehunga-festival.

