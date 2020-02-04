On the road with New Zealander of the Year Awards

Press Release – TVNZ

TVNZ Breakfast hits the road with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards in partnership with TVNZ is taking Breakfast on the road this February!

In the lead up to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 20 February, John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty – along with the Breakfast crew – will travel the length of the country to chat with past and present Local Hero Award winners. The week promises to be a celebration of the lengths everyday Kiwis go to in order to make New Zealand a better place for all of us to live. Expect uplifting stories and incredible achievements from Breakfast’s guests, as well as a dose of the programme’s usual positivity and humour.

Starting on 10 February, the team will kick things off in Hamilton. They’ll then jump on the Breakfast bus, travelling to Napier on Tuesday, Greytown on Wednesday, Blenheim on Thursday and finally Christchurch on Friday. With a lot of ground covered over just five days, teams from Mitre 10 stores will join at select locations to spur our presenters on with one of their famous sausage sizzles. Mitre 10 are a partner of the Awards programme and sponsor the ‘New Zealand Community of the Year Award’.

Breakfast’s Executive Producer Jonathan Williams says “We love hearing from our viewers around the country and we’ve wanted to get on the road and meet fans of the show in person for a very long time. We might be a little worse for wear getting off the bus in Christchurch on day five, so we’ll need all the support we can get.”

Kiwibank CEO Steve Jurkovich says “Every year I’m blown away by how many Kiwis are doing amazing things in our communities. It’s a privilege to be able to recognise great Kiwis and all the hard mahi going on to help make more New Zealanders better off.”

If the New Zealand summer continues to cooperate, members of the public are welcome to join the Breakfast crew from 6am – 9am for the duration of the show’s filming each day. If rain clouds appear, Breakfast will be required to move to a nearby indoor location which will not be able to accommodate guests.

Venues are as follows:

Hamilton – 298 Victoria Street. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton

Napier – Sound Shell, Marine Parade. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Napier

Greytown – 169 Main Street

Blenheim – Village Vines, 193 Rapaura road

Christchurch – Bridge of Remembrance, Oxford terrace. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Canterbury

About the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards:

The New Zealander of the Year Awards, championed by Kiwibank, honour those who use their passion to make our country a better place. The awards recognise a diverse range of Kiwis making a difference. Whether they’re aged 15 or 100, they’re contributing to grassroots communities or putting New Zealand on the world stage, they inspire us all. Kiwibank have been proudly supporting the New Zealander of the Year awards for more than a decade, recognising inspiring Kiwis who’ve worked hard to make New Zealand a better place for future generations.

The stories behind these remarkable New Zealanders connect us all. Through their actions, ideas, and selflessness we are reminded of what defines our nation. As the media partner to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, TVNZ is proud to represent, celebrate, and share their stories with the communities, regions and people of Aotearoa.

ends

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url