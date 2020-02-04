NZRL Announce New Partnership with OPRO

Press Release – New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is pleased to announce, OPRO, the producer of the world’s most technically advanced mouthguard, is now the official mouthguard supplier of New Zealand Rugby League.

As part of the three-year agreement, OPRO will provide every single registered player in New Zealand between the ages of 6 – 12 with a free Snap-Fit mouthguard; their entry level mouthguard that received the Queen’s Award for Innovation.

OPRO will also be the official mouthguard supplier for the World Number 1 Ranked Kiwis, World Nines Champions Kiwi Ferns and the Junior Kiwis for their international campaigns, supplying each representative player with a fitted mouthguard.

NZRL CEO, Greg Peters, said: “We are delighted to enter into a long-term relationship with such a trusted and quality brand such as OPRO.

“Their calibre of clients speaks for itself and we are extremely grateful for their generosity and what they are providing, not only our rugby league communities at a grassroots level but also our high-performance athletes as we set sight on the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.”

OPRO Sports Marketing Director, Daniel Lovat, added: “At OPRO, we’re passionate about fostering safe sport from grassroots to the elite level. As Rugby League’s number one ranked nation, we’re excited to help NZRL continue to achieve excellence into the future by providing every single player between the age of 6 and 12 with one of our award winning mouthguards.”

About OPRO

Founded over 20 years ago by dentist Dr. Anthony Lovat, OPRO is the world’s most technically advanced mouthguard company and a leading pioneer in oral protection. Through the development and deployment of cutting-edge technology and the use of innovative design and production methods, OPRO has been at the forefront of protecting the safety of athletes at all levels, across a range of different sports, for more than two decades.

The family-owned and run company is based in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and all products are designed and manufactured within the UK, and available worldwide through a network of retailers and distributors.

OPRO is the official mouthguard partner of a number of professional sporting organisations, including New Zealand Rugby, England Rugby League & England Rugby Union, Australia Rugby, 10 Super League teams, the Gallagher Chiefs, Auckland Blues, the Hurricanes, England Hockey, the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and the UFC.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

