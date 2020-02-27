Nutanix Steps In To Support Asia Pacific’s Struggling Businesses As COVID-19 Impact Intensifies

Press Release – Nutanix

Company to provide free virtual desktop service to help keep isolated staff productive and businesses running

Auckland, New Zealand – February 27, 2020 – Enterprise Cloud OS leader, Nutanix (Nasdaq: NTNX) has announced it is providing an enhanced free trial of its Frame, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution, to businesses across Asia Pacific – as they struggle with declining productivity due to the inability of staff to make it to the office.

The announcement comes as businesses across the region face further restrictions on staff travel and congregation in response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Nutanix Frame is a cloud-based solution providing a virtual desktop. It provides flexibility, safety, security and access without relying on, nor consuming, any internal hardware.

There is no doubt cloud technology has helped with business continuity. The adoption of public, private and hybrid cloud services has meant that the access to, and availability of, critical data has been maintained.

At the same time, the transition from hardware-based to software defined infrastructure has meant that physical access to datacentres is no longer required and central operations can be handled remotely or by a skeleton staff. Thus, the heart of many organisations has continued pumping.

As Frame is cloud-based, virtual workspaces for individuals, teams, customers, and partners can usually be up and running within an hour. Isolated staff can then have safe and secure access to any application simply from their home web browser, with no software download or upgrade required.

But, the true benefit for the enterprise is that DaaS provides mobility and flexibility for personnel without compromising business security, productivity or performance. It lets staff work from anywhere, on any device with secure and complete access to their work desktop, files and network.

“We are trying to play our part in making sure Asia Pacific’s businesses and economies keep moving during these unpredictable times,” said Matt Young, Head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Nutanix. “The safety and security of staff remains the primary concern, but we can help keep them active, engaged and productive through easily available and accessible software.”

The Nutanix offer will see the company provide Asia Pacific businesses with a free 30-day trial for unlimited users.

Asia Pacific plays a critical role as the world’s economic engine and there is a great deal of local, national and international pressure on the region’s businesses. So, Nutanix is looking to ensure they have access to the latest technology to help them navigate this unprecedented time.

###

For more information on the Nutanix Frame offer please visit: https://docs.frame.nutanix.com/account-management/sign-up.ht

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url