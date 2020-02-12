New Video Series Shows The Road To A New Career In 2020

Press Release – Civil Contractors NZ

A new video series featuring the young infrastructure workers who build New Zealand’s roading, water and internet networks will be released over the next month to demonstrate the inspiring careers people can find in civil construction and infrastructure.

Available on the EPIC Careers in Infrastructure website, the videos feature stories of young infrastructure workers who have found satisfaction and success in their roles, highlighting to career seekers and teachers the opportunities and careers available through the civil trades.

The seven young infrastructure workers featured range from lab managers and project managers to foremen, equipment operators and environmental advisors.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock said a lot of people were looking for a new start in 2020. The videos illustrate how people find meaning and success in their work and help jobseekers better understand careers in infrastructure.

“There are a lot of exciting jobs out there, from abseiling down cliffs to prevent rockfall and operating heavy machinery like excavators to working with amazing GPS survey technology. It’s all part of building the essential infrastructure we use every day,” Mr Silcock said.

Mr Silcock said young roading and water infrastructure workers and civil engineers were in great demand, and prospects were outstanding for those entering the industry.

Tens of thousands of new skilled workers were needed to fill roles in the construction industry, including work in the government’s recent $12b infrastructure investment announcement. He said people should be considering interesting and lucrative careers in civil construction to make a real difference by being involved in iconic projects like the Manawatu Gorge Replacement, major water and rail projects or Auckland’s Seapath.

The best way for those looking to start a career in the infrastructure and civil construction industry was to find an entry point – such as a civil trades apprentice or traffic controller– and then plan out how to use the starting role as a launchpad for success, he said.

“There’s a lot to enjoy about working in infrastructure. You’re able to work in the great outdoors rather than be stuck behind a desk. On a grand scale, you can connect communities with vital bridges, highways, airports or clean water. If disaster strikes, you also have the skills to help out in disaster relief and emergency incident response.”

EPIC Careers in Infrastructure is a national career promotion developed by Civil Contractors New Zealand to show Kiwi jobseekers and schoolteachers what civil construction is about. Since its launch in August 2018, the EPIC campaign has reached more than half a million people through cinemas, industry events, social media and the EPIC website www.epicwork.nz.

The EPIC People video series will be released between 29 January and 11 March. The videos and profiles can be found at www.EPICwork.nz/epic-people.

