New franchised café ownership

Amateur Kiwi coffee roasters, coffee-making baristas, and budding food and beverage business operators are being given the opportunity to buy into a fast-growing café brand with plans to become a national entity.

Christchurch-based Black & White Coffee Cartel opened its first outlet in the city five years ago, and since then has expanded throughout the city to now have 12 locations.

The eclectic café brand – whose franchisees roast their own beans on site – is

part-owned by former All Black captain Reuben Thorne who wore the silver fern 50 times during a test career which spanned from 1999 – 2007.

Now with all its operations and systems fine-tuned, Black and White Coffee Cartel is looking for new operators in Whangarei, Auckland (Albany, Takapuna, Mission Bay, Ponsonby, Parnell, Newmarket, Auckland CBD, Mt Wellington, Onehunga, Henderson, Hobsonville, Mt Albert, Mt Eden, New Lynn, Botany, Ormiston, Auckland International Airport, and Waiheke Island), Hamilton, Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Queenstown, Timaru, Ashburton, Dunedin, Queenstown, Wanaka, and Invercargill.

The opportunities for new franchisees to become part of the Black & White Coffee Cartel network are being offered for sale through Bayleys Auckland. Business brokers Markus Blum and Carolyn Hanson said that franchise ownership territories ranged between $250,000 – $450,000 depending on the outlet’s location and potential exclusive trading ring-fencing enabling trading exclusivity.

Mr Blum said Black & White Coffee Cartel’s management had a preference for appointing franchisees who shared their own passion and commitment for making and serving quality coffee in a funky/grungy environment.

“In that respect the opportunity to join an already proven brand is the perfect next step for amateur Kiwi coffee roasters, coffee-making baristas, and budding food and beverage business operators who have been learning their trades working in other establishments,” he said.

“Coffee roasting in a café is a specialist practice whose aromas, sounds and viewing opportunities are exciting for customers. The very nature of consuming product in the same location where the product was brought to life – in this case through the roasting process of Black & White Coffee Cartel – evokes a strong emotional bond with the consumer.

“There are numerous stand-alone cafes in New Zealand with their own coffee bean roasting machines on site, but none operating as part of a franchised business model allowing for what will become a nationally-recognised brand name.

Black & White Coffee Cartel outlets deliver a seamless sack to cup customer experience.

“As with the new generation of branded craft beer bars under the Beerspot or Good George monikers, or classic barbers’ shops trading under the Barbershop Co label, Black & White Coffee Cartel aims to be the premier boutique coffee roasting house chain in New Zealand.

“Black & White Coffee Cartel blends the artisan nature of the roaster with the highly-organised support network of a branded franchise operation.”

The formatted interior décor of Black & White Coffee Cartel’s premises consists of walls adorned with dozens of framed 1960s and ‘70s kitsch artworks, landscape prints, and portrait photographic images. Black & White Coffee Cartel premises furnishings are equally diverse – with mix ‘n’ match chairs and tables in multiple styles, designs, and coverings found throughout the front of house.

“From a fit-out aspect, the ‘grunge’ style decor of a Black & White Coffee Cartel site enables any new operator to source their furniture from local charity op’ shops and second-hand outlets,” Mr Blum said.

Ms Hanson said that in conjunction with seeking out new franchise locations throughout the country, Bayleys had also been exclusively appointed to identify and negotiate lease tenancies on behalf of both the head franchisor, and individual franchisees in spaces ranging from 150 – 200 square metres.

“Under this dynamic, new operators can either identify their own location, or take on a location identified by the franchisor as representing the best opportunities for growth,” she said.

Black & White Coffee Cartel utilises its own Cartel Boss blend, a combination of the sweet and nutty Brazilian Cerrado bean and the slightly acidic and cocao tinged La Flor bean from Honduras.

Typically trading between 7am and 4pm, Black & White Coffee Cartel’s food offerings encompass the high-volume Kiwi staple breakfast favourites such as bagels, eggs Benedict, pancakes, porridge and the ‘Full English’, while the brand’s lunch menu features easy-to-prepare short order options such as salads and pastas – most of which are showcased in display cabinetry.

“Black & White Coffee Cartel represents the next generation of coffee chain in the New Zealand market,” Ms Hanson said.

“Behind the front of house aesthetics, Black & White Coffee Cartel’s master franchisor has invested in sourcing the best micro-roasting and blending equipment, partnered with the best food product suppliers, developed full staff training systems, and implemented in-depth management policies and procedures reflective of a franchise organisation where consistent delivery of its unique client experience process is paramount.

“In particular, full training is given on the art of coffee bean roasting – so new franchise owners can quickly learn the core point of difference that Black & White Coffee Cartel brings to New Zealand’s food and beverage sector.”

