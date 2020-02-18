New Christchurch Subdivisions Designed With Work-Life Balance In Mind

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

Two new Christchurch subdivisions are tapping into the growing desire for balance between work and play among local residents. Homeowners looking to build new houses in Christchurch are increasingly seeking a combination of factors that includes easy accessibility to jobs and facilities, combined with some of the perks of rural living – fresh air, open spaces and opportunities for outdoor activities nearby.

“Christchurch offers some of the best lifestyle balance in New Zealand – it’s big enough to offer amazing work opportunities, while small enough to avoid most of Auckland’s big-city problems. The natural geography allows for a huge variety of outdoor activities that’s hard to match elsewhere in the country, without moving far away from a main centre,” said Nicole Smith, the marketing manager for the new developments.

Milns Park and Quarry Park, both situated in Halswell, have selected their locations specifically to appeal to the work-life conscious homeowner. The locations were chosen for a combination of scenic surroundings and plenty of greenery, combined with a short commute to the city centre.

Each of these subdivisions is situated approximately 6.5 kilometres from the Christchurch businesses district, meaning a quick commute for professionals. Local amenities for Milns Park and Quarry Park subdivisions include the Halswell shopping centre, along with a supermarket, post shop, pharmacy, library, service centre, café, and a butchery.

The location for the two subdivisions was chosen for its close proximity to the many outdoor trails and amenities in the area. Residents will have access to an outdoor pool, sports field and clubs, and the local trains and model boat attractions, in addition to local walking trails and dog parks.

New home buyers in Christchurch are increasingly looking for opportunities to buy into properties that offer both convenience and proximity to work, as well as access to the outdoors. Milns Park and Quarry Park are part of this drive towards developments that offer this balance between work and play.

