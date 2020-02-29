Mount Roskill Firearms Incident, Witnesses Sought

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident that occurred at an address on Marion Avenue, Mount Roskill at approximately 7:42am this morning.

On arrival, Police found three men who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The men, who had injuries ranging from critical to minor, were all transported to Auckland Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police are also seeking information about a dark coloured SUV or people mover type vehicle that was seen fleeing from the vicinity of Marion Avenue at speed shortly after the incident occurred.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident itself is asked to come forward and contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are at the scene today conducting a scene examination and a scene guard is in place.

We would like to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring the safety of the community and bring those responsible to justice.

