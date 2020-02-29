Man Arrested Following Death In Randwick Park

Press Release – New Zealand Police

An investigation has launched following a death at an address in Randwick Park shortly after midnight yesterday.

Police were called to an address on Trimdon Street at 12:07am Friday where a man was located deceased.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url