Maintaining momentum Key for ACES Shield Run

The red ball is back! The Plunket Shield returns this Saturday at Eden Park Outer Oval and the Auckland ACES name a strong side to take on the Otago Volts.

Martin Guptill and Jeet Raval are set to feature at the top of the ACES’ order with Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips coming off some tough first-class matches for NZA against India A.

Ten members of Sunday’s Ford Trophy Final winning squad will battle the Volts again, with Jamie Brown and Matt McEwan ready to don the whites.

McEwan is excited to have the red ball back in his hand.

“It’s pretty exciting to be back with the group and hopefully lead this attack with Lockie and Ben.”

The 29-year old, who took 12 wickets in the first two Plunket Shield matches, hopes the ACES can keep rolling on.

“It’s good to be back at Eden Park after a successful Ford Trophy campaign. Hopefully, we can take that momentum into the Plunket Shield.

“It’s nice to have a settled squad. Kyle Jamieson’s BLACKCAPS selection is awesome and there are no injuries in the group, which makes for some difficult decisions for the coach and selectors.”

Head Coach Heinrich Malan enjoys the challenges of four-day cricket.

“Red ball cricket is a true test of the game. It is a test of all skill-sets and a good chance to see how quickly we can adapt.”

Malan knows both sides will be hungry to hit the ground running with five Plunket Shield matches left to play.

“We know the Volts will come back to Auckland with added motivation after last Sunday’s Ford Trophy Final.

“The key for us is to do simple things better for longer. If we can play cricket at 4 pm on Day Four, we believe we will be in a good and competitive position.”

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts

Saturday 22nd – 25th February

Eden Park Outer Oval

10.30 am

Auckland ACES squad | Plunket Shield vs. Otago Volts

Robert O’Donnell (c)

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval

Sean Solia