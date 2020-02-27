Le Dîner En Blanc Returns To Auckland In 2020

Press Release – Diner En Blanc

Auckland set to celebrate its 7th edition of Le Dîner en Blanc on Saturday 21st March

On Saturday 21st March Le Dîner en Blanc – Auckland will once again take place at an undisclosed location. Set to be the best Le Diner en Blanc yet, food lovers, cultural enthusiasts and Auckland’s most stylish will come together en masse to take part in this unforgettable al fresco event.

Every summer in cities around the world, thousands of people dressed entirely in white descend on a landmark public space with everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including folding table and chairs, gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware, and tablecloth.

Over the course of the evening, guests’ wine, dine and celebrate amid live music and dancing. Many spend weeks in advance planning their menus and white ensemble. The event is the perfect occasion to express yourself, with elaborate outfits and fantastical hats.

Vinny Sherry, host of Le Dîner en Blanc – Auckland since 2014 and co-director of Events Agency Campbell+Co says “the team that brings Le Diner en Blanc to Auckland each year is more excited than ever to work on this incredible event and deliver another memorable night to Aucklanders.”

Participation to this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who have signed up to the waiting list. For an amazing night between friends under the stars, guests can now register at auckland.dinerenblanc.com/register

To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blanc as well as staying true to tradition, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules:

Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event

Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful

Table setting: all white

Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited

As per Auckland City Council alcohol regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through the Dîner en Blanc e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages

To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc volunteer

In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter

About Le Dîner en Blanc

On June 3, 2018, Le Diner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary. A record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world gathered at the Esplanade des Invalides to celebrate this historic moment. Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principles fuelling this fantastic event have not: guests continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com

About the Hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc – Auckland

Vinny Sherry and Anna Hood are the Directors of Campbell + Co, a boutique PR, Events and Engagement agency, known for creating and communicating some of New Zealand’s leading events.

To keep up to date on event announcements, please visit auckland.dinerenblanc.com or #dinerenblanc #DEBakl19

