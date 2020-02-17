Kiwi Gaming Studio, RocketWerks, Takes Top Spot In Commercial Bay’s PwC Tower

Press Release – Pead PR

Successful New Zealand game developer, RocketWerkz, has leased the top two floors of the new PwC Tower at Auckland’s most-anticipated city centre development, Commercial Bay.

The company, founded in Dunedin by Dean Hall, has signed a six-year lease for levels 38 and 39, boasting a 1,364m2 floor plate across both floors and spectacular, unparalleled views of Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Scott Pritchard, Chief Executive of Precinct Properties, said he is delighted to have the local tech company occupy the top floors of the tower, which will be country’s tallest commercial building and home to leading businesses.

“It’s fantastic to see an innovative New Zealand company take advantage of Commercial Bay’s top location and superb amenities.

“As city centre specialists, we’re focused on fostering a community in the heart of Auckland city that New Zealanders can be proud of and one that will offer businesses a place to thrive. It’s the ideal location for organisations looking to take the next step, much like what RocketWerkz has been able to do,” says Scott Pritchard.

A complete lifestyle destination precinct with state-of-the-art facilities, Commercial Bay features five connected office towers bringing together 10,000 people in one inter-linked location. It will showcase over 100 of the best international and local food, fashion and service retail, unparalleled transport connections with CRL and Britomart and best-in-class end of trip facilities, along with the luxury InterContinental hotel at One Queen Street, due to open in 2022.

RocketWerkz Chief Executive, Dean Hall, calls the shift to Commercial Bay a strategic move for the company which prides itself on its competitive pay, annual leave structure and work-life balance.

“Our vision for RocketWerkz is to become one of the premier gaming studios in the world, making the best games in the biggest genres. We went looking for the best location that would match our ambitions. We found it.

“This is a world class facility. It’s what New Zealand needs, and needs more of. We’re very proud to be moving into such a fantastic facility.” says Dean Hall.

Pritchard reaffirms this, saying many businesses shifting to Commercial Bay are using this as an opportunity to reposition themselves.

“Changing premises is a huge driver to help increase staff retention and attract new talent. Commercial Bay will allow our community of organisations to drive new ways of working, and the spaces we’ve created reflect how the working population is changing its approach to doing business.”

RocketWerkz joins a world-class list of businesses which have taken leases at Commercial Bay including PwC New Zealand, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Jarden, DLA Piper, Marsh, Macquarie Bank and Delegat.

