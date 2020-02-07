Press Release – New Zealand Hotel Owners Association

Hotel Owners Disappointed with Court Ruling on Accommodation Provider Targeted RATE (APTR), May Appeal

The New Zealand Hotel Owners Association (NZHOA) is disappointed with today’s High Court judgment which allows Auckland Council’s Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) to continue.

The judgment follows a judicial review brought by several of the Association’s members, as well as motels and serviced apartments, against the APTR imposed by Auckland Council in July 2017.

“The plaintiffs, who include a number of our members, are now studying the judgment in detail and will make a decision on whether to pursue an appeal or not in the near future,” said NZHOA Executive Director, Amy Robens.

“NZHOA strongly believes targeted rates and bed taxes are both unfair and disproportionate and therefore are not the most effective or efficient method of raising much-needed growth infrastructure funding and attracting visitors here,” she said.

“Commercial accommodation providers receive less than nine per cent of total visitor spend in Auckland, and only a quarter (26%) of visitor nights are spent in commercial accommodation.

NZHOA will continue its work to ensure local and central government understand the critical issues affecting hotel owners across New Zealand,” Amy Robens said.

The Association provides quality industry leadership for the sector through clear and unambiguous representation on a range of issues impacting hotel owners nationwide.

