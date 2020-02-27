HelloFresh, World’s Largest Meal Kit Service Set For Significant Expansion In NZ

Press Release – HelloFresh

The world’s largest meal kit provider is set to expand its production facilities in New Zealand by more than ten times its current size with the opening of their new distribution centre.

Staffing levels at the new HelloFresh distribution centre will also be increased by up to 50% – with recruitment for a wide range of Auckland based operational roles currently underway.

The move comes just over a year after launching in New Zealand and is driven by their rapid growth throughout the North Island. The company’s meal-kit model delivers fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards to customers’ front door weekly.

Tom Rutledge HelloFresh NZ CEO says the new production facilities will allow the company to expand its regional distribution to new parts of the country and diversify their current product portfolio.

“The exceptional level of support for the brand has seen us hit a number of key milestones last year and has allowed us to bring forward our expansion plans.

“The new production facility is a key strategic step for HelloFresh, and we’re excited about what this means, for both our customers and our suppliers who are on this journey with us.

“Further growth will allow us to expand our production volumes which will provide greater opportunities for fresh local produce and meat suppliers. Whilst, at the same time, permitting us to expand on our product offering to meet the changing nutritional and convenience needs of Kiwis,” he says.

Rutledge says the new 9000sqm Mount Wellington site in Auckland’s industrial hub includes modern warehousing which can maintain temperatures for a variety of fresh ingredients in zones ranging from -20 to +21 degrees, will support the latest production technology and facilitate new employment opportunities.

He says the new technology will reduce the time it takes to pack a meal kit by 30% and increase precision. The machinery will also allow for higher customisation, with customers being able to select from more options and further tailor their box according to their household’s preferences.

The company will also use the move into the new warehouse to fast forward their focus on sustainability. Opening up opportunities to further innovate their packaging solutions to ensure boxes arrive safe and fresh in the most sustainable way available.

The new warehousing facilities will be operational from February 2020.

