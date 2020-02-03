Green Party Candidate for Epsom Announced

Press Release – Kyle Macdonald

Monday the 3rd of February, 2020

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand has confirmed that their candidate for the electorate of Epsom, in this years general election, will be Kyle MacDonald.

Kyle is a renowned psychotherapist, mental health advocate, columnist and broadcaster with a proven ten year history of advocating for improved mental health and addiction services at a national level.

“I’m honoured to be nominated to be the Green candidate for the electorate I call home” says MacDonald. “I know – like me – the people of Epsom care deeply about the escalating global climate crisis, and growing inequality in New Zealand. Only a vote for the Green Party will keep these issues at the top of the agenda for the next Government.”

“I join a strong Auckland line up for the Green Party, and will be campaigning to make sure that the next Government goes further, and moves faster on climate change and making New Zealand a place where everyone has what they need to live a happy, healthy life.” says MacDonald. “I’m standing for the Green Party because this last three years shows they’re the only party that takes the issues dear to my heart seriously.”

