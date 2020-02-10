Govt lost sight of the point of firearms changes

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The second tranche of changes to our firearms law is a missed opportunity as it does nothing to address genuine criminals and gangs, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“The Government has lost sight of the point of the changes to our Arms Legislation and is targeting the wrong people. Instead of focusing on criminals and gang members, the Government is heaping more costs and regulations onto law-abiding New Zealanders.

“The Government should be taking the opportunity now to make it harder for gang members to get their hands on illegal firearms, especially since in the last month we’ve seen increased gang activity involving firearms.

“There has been a suspected gang shooting in Ruatoria; gang members firing shots and brawling in the main road of Taradale; a day of gang warfare ended with shots fired outside Napier Health Centre; a shooting occurred at a home in Tauranga and on the same day there were further reports of a shooting at a Western Bay of Plenty property.

“A woman was also shot, point plank, by a gang member on her door step in Auckland.

“These are just a few of the gang related incidents involving firearms that are reported about almost daily now.

“The Government should be doing more. National has tried again and again to introduce our Firearms Prohibition Orders Bill but the Government has blocked it at every opportunity. This is a sensible piece of legislation that would give Police more powers to search and take firearms off gang members, and focuses on criminals and illegal activity.

“With the increase in gang members we are seeing an increase in criminal activity, yet the Government is prioritising more rules and costs on people who already obey the law over going after genuine criminals.”

