GO Rentals Receives Co-funding To Advance Its EV Goals

Press Release – GO Rentals

Auckland, February 2020] GO Rentals is one of 21 recipients of Government co-funding for projects to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand, furthering the 100% Kiwi-owned travel company’s commitment to sustainability.

The latest round of the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, announced today by Energy and Resources Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods, provides $3.8 million of government co-funding for projects. Combined with recipients’ own contributions of over $8 million, this makes a combined investment of almost $12 million available for projects ranging from increasing the availability of public charging stations to trialling vehicle-to-grid battery technology.

Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), who administer the Fund, received 71 eligible applications for co-funding in round seven. Of the 21 successful applications, four are for car share and car rental projects.

James Dalglish, Managing Director at GO Rentals, says “Customers and employees expect all businesses to become more sustainable by investing in innovation, and we are delighted to be named a recipient in Round Seven of the Fund. Co-funding allows us to develop our ideas for electric vehicles faster, while sharing our experiences with other transport operators also creating EV infrastructure.”

The implementation phase of this project will be completed by mid 2020 with ongoing data tracking and reporting concluding in late 2021.

The Fund is one of several initiatives in the Government’s Electric Vehicles Programme and is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

For more information about the Fund, visit www.eeca.govt.nz/funding-and-support/low-emission-vehicles-contestable-fund/ or email the EECA team on LEVFund@eeca.govt.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url