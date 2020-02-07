Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died following a single vehicle crash near Sylvia Park – Fatal crash – Mt Wellington – Auckland City

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle on Mt Wellington Highway near Sylvia Park Shopping Centre.

Police were called to the scene at 10am.

Medical assistance was provided at the site, but sadly the driver has since died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

One of the entrances to Sylvia Park Shopping Centre is currently closed while that examination is completed.

