Elton John’s Two Remaining Mt Smart Stadium Concerts Rescheduled For January 2021

Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John’s two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021.

“I’m incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule my remaining Auckland dates and I want to send my sincerest apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused”, said Elton.

“I always want to be able to give one hundred percent and I’m afraid that, right now, I’m not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can’t wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows.”

Promoter, Michael Chugg, said “Elton’s a performer, he puts everything into his live shows, and as you can imagine he’s just devastated at having to postpone his Auckland dates. He has to listen to his doctors and recover properly right now. But don’t worry, you better believe he’ll be back and better than ever in January next year.”

Due to Elton John’s international Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates filling the remainder of the calendar year, the performer will return at the earliest possible opportunity; January 2021.

Tickets for Elton’s Wednesday 19th February (previously Tuesday 18th February) concert will be valid for Friday 15th January 2021.

Tickets for the Thursday 20th February show will be valid for Saturday 16th January 2021.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled shows on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021, please contact Ticketmaster to request a refund.

NOTE: At this stage, all remaining Australian shows will go ahead as planned.

AUCKLAND, NZ

Friday 15 January 2021 – Mt Smart Stadium

*Moved from Wednesday 19 February 2020 (previously Tuesday 18 February)

Saturday 16 January 2021 – Mt Smart Stadium

*Moved from Thursday 20 February 2020

