Drop In School Attendance Concerning

Results out today showing a drop in school attendance in 2019 is a cause for concern, says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

“The drop in school attendance numbers is very concerning, particularly the widening gap in attendance between higher and lower decile schools,” he says.

“Obviously school attendance is vitally important for tamariki. As a teacher myself, I know that every day a child is at school matters. We welcome Minister Martin’s announcement today committing to improving the Attendance Service through pilots in South Auckland and Kawerau.”

“I’d encourage parents to engage with their schools if their children do have attendance issues, for whatever reason. A big part of solving this problem is strengthening the connection schools have with their communities,” he says.

