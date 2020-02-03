Cunliffe appointed as Chair of The Selwyn Foundation BoT

Press Release – Selwyn Foundation

3 February 2020

The Hon David Cunliffe appointed as Chair of The Selwyn Foundation Board of Trustees

As President of New Zealand charitable trust The Selwyn Foundation, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Auckland The Right Reverend Ross Bay has announced the appointment of The Hon David Cunliffe as the next Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

A former Minister of the Crown, who was also Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand Labour Party during his 18-year political career, David Cunliffe has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors and has also served on the Boards of a number of foundations and trusts.

Since leaving politics in 2017, he has been consulting to Boards and Chief Executives through strategy consulting firm, Stakeholder Strategies Limited, intentionally keeping one day a week free to devote to his activities within the charitable and tertiary education sectors. A committed member of the Anglican faith community, he considers that the church has always been a cornerstone of his calling, which manifested in his work in the public sector.

Having high regard for the holistic care and services that the Foundation delivers to older people and their families, David is excited by the opportunity to use his considerable strategic and governance experience as Chair of The Selwyn Foundation Trust Board. He says:

‘The Selwyn Foundation has a deserved reputation as a leading provider of aged care services and a pioneer in caring for the whole person. Having recently spent time supporting my own mother through her final years, I understand how vital ensuring dignity and support in those years is. Therefore, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work in service to the Foundation and to be part of advancing its charitable mission for those who are vulnerable and in need.’



Commenting on the appointment, Bishop Ross Bay says: ‘David’s significant expertise and experience across many disciplines will support the Foundation in fulfilling its immense potential to achieve better outcomes for all of New Zealand’s seniors. I’m extremely pleased at this appointment, and continue to thank God for the work which The Selwyn Foundation does in serving the elder community.’

David will join the Selwyn Board of Trustees in February 2020 and succeeds Dr Kay Hawk, who recently completed her final term as Chair after twelve years of dedicated service.

