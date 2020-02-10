Confidence Man announce support acts for Auckland show

Press Release – NicNak Media

Australian electro-pop four-piece Confidence Man have added two exciting acts – Imugi and Teto – to the bill for their Auckland show at Galatos on Thursday, February 20.

Confidence Man closed out 2019 by releasing new single ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’ and winning over music’s elite in U2 and Noel Gallagher – a friendship which has resulted in the band supporting Noel on a run of tour dates across the UK this June.

In the lead up to these shows, the band have a heaving tour calendar, starting with three NZ dates this month (Auckland’s Galatos on February 20, Dunedin’s O Week on February 21 and Christchurch’s Electric Avenue Festival on February 22); then onto a slot on the Snow Machine festival stage in Japan in March, before the band jet back home to support New Order in Australia. April sees the foursome hit the stage with Sofi Tukker in US and then travel to the UK for their own headline tour dates.

Parading within a brand of dance pop that sounds like Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder gleefully discovering house music via Dee-lite, and building on a run of breakthrough singles, Confidence Man arrived properly with their debut album CONFIDENT MUSIC FOR CONFIDENT PEOPLE.

They have spent much of the past two years playing festival after festival globally, including Splendour in the Grass, Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Primavera and many, many more in between. With the ever-greater push towards poptimism and emotional exploration in all areas of music, Confidence Man have no reason to be shy. After all, they know what they’ve got on their hands.

Propelled by a bouncy beat, a healthy helping of 90s dance bop influence, and a seductive repeated vocal, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’ pulls ever forwards to an all-out disco breakdown. Constantly swirling and building, the song manages to fit a full dancefloor jam session into four minutes and 50 seconds. By the time it’s through, the song’s titular question will feel like the only one worth asking.

Now, Confidence Man are set to wow Kiwi crowds at their one-off Galatos show and they’re excited to have two up-and-coming Auckland-based acts sharing the stage with them.

Opening the night will be one of Auckland’s most well-known DJs – Teto. Known for her deep, bumpy house sound, Teto has gained popularity on the Auckland club and festival circuit, with a residency at Impala Nightclub and a weekly slot on George fm Nights.

Also warming up the crowd will be Imugi – a silky electronic duo whose sound traverses synth-pop, R&B, funk and spoken word. Their 2017 EP VACASIAN received critical acclaim. Meanwhile, their latest single ‘Sommeron’ has clocked close to 400,000 streams on Spotify.

Confidence Man – (led by Janet Planet and Sugar Bones) – has always had a cult-like following, with people dressing like Janet Planet and Sugar Bones at shows, mimicking their every dance move. It was an easy next step to go with their version of religious ecstasy – hypnotisms, alters, rituals, levitation, lazer boobs and some cute animals for good measure.

