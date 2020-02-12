Century 21 Names Q4 Award Winners

Press Release – Century 21

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its real estate winners for the last quarter of 2019, which finished up particularly strongly for key offices in Waikato, Central Wellington, and East Auckland.

“Te Awamutu had a great fourth quarter with local real estate legend Gaile Para of Gadsby Realty taking out the Gold Award for sales. Te Awamutu goes from strength to strength, with the office wonderfully rebranded and the new franchise ownership working out really well. Those guys are buzzing,” says Derryn Mayne, Century 21 New Zealand owner.

Te Awamutu salesperson Eli Gadsby also took out a Silver Award for the fourth quarter. Other Silver sales winners were Gold Real Estate in Manurewa; Iresh Tennakoon and Kevin Ratnayake (Local Realty, Papakura); Christine Stevens (Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Andrew Pugh (Premier, Palmerston North); Alen Moshi (First Choice Realty, Wellington); and Ivan Rakich (Darrak Realty, Albany).

Bronze Awards went to Gary Matthews (Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); Gary Bal (Local Realty, Papakura); Barbara Craig (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); Tim Kearins (Premier, Palmerston North); Barnie Cornaga (Darrak Realty, Albany); and Joseph Lupi (First Choice Realty, Wellington).

The Diamond Award – the most prestigious sales award – went to Jeh Wasti, (First Choice Realty, Wellington), who also won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both Units (the number of properties listed and sold) and GCC (Gross Closed Commission).

Ms Mayne said the Central Wellington franchise finished the decade the strongest, with First Choice Realty winning Top Office for the Quarter for both Units and GCC.

Top Principal for the Quarter GCC went to Ivan Rakich (Darrak Realty, Albany) and Top Principal for the Quarter Units went to Christine Stevens (Stevens Realty, Mangakino).

Property Manager of the Quarter was won by Rebecca Houghton of A1 Realty in Paraparaumu.

Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements) went to Collett Realty in Unsworth Heights, while Edwards Realty in Botany Downs once again won Property Management Office for the Quarter Over 250.

What’s more, Annette Edwards of Edwards Realty won a Quality Service Award, while Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Alex Zheng also from Edwards Reality. Molly McLean of Premier in Turangi won Personal/Sales Assistant of the Quarter.

“Our salespeople, principals, and offices from the small towns to the larger centres finished 2019 strongly, and summer has since been busy. This year Century 21 is on a dedicated recruitment drive with some new franchises in different parts of New Zealand to be announced in the coming months,” says Derryn Mayne.

