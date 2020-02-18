Bluesfest Touring Announces NZ Supports – Brandi Carlile – John Mayall – The Marcus King Band

Press Release – Bluefest Touring

Bluesfest Touring are pleased to announce the following local support artists for a selection of the New Zealand Bluesfest sideshows coming up in April! Supports are now announced for BRANDI CARLILE, JOHN MAYALL and THE MARCUS KING BAND.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the local support artists for the rest of the Bluesfest Touring NZ sideshows by EAGLES OF DEATH METAL, MORCHEEBA, CORY HENRY & THE FUNK APOSTLES, ALLEN STONE and PATTI SMITH & HER BAND later this month.

BRANDI CARLILE

With support from

REB FOUNTAIN

Sunday 12th April Town Hall Auckland

Brandi Carlile is set to perform a headline show in Auckland this April and is currently touring in celebration of her three-time Grammy Award-winning sixth album, By The Way, I Forgive You. The album includes ten songs written by Carlile and long-time collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including ‘The Joke’. Of her performance of the song on the live Grammy broadcast, the New York Times proclaimed, “Carlile’s vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope. On a night curiously light on impressive singing, it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill.”

She says of her unique musical style, “I’ve gone through all sorts of vocal phases, from pop to blues to R&B, but no matter what I do, I just can’t get the country and western out of my voice.”

Brandi Carlile has been a part of several activism campaigns and an advocate for causes ranging from spreading awareness for health issues to empowerment of women. A percentage from each ticket sold for her performances will be donated to her charity The Looking Out Foundation.

Reb Fountain won the Tui for Best Country Album/Artist 2018 for her EP Hopeful & Hopeless, APRA Best Country Song 2018 for the title track ‘Hopeful & Hopeless’ and her album Little Arrows was nominated for Best Folk Album of 2018. A pre-eminent singer and performer, Reb has for years been the musicians’ secret.

Don’t miss your chance to see Brandi Carlile’s bright shining talent when she lands next month.

JOHN MAYALL

With support from

CATHERINE TUNKS

Wednesday 8th April Sky City Theatre Auckland

Thursday 9th April Opera House Wellington

Friday 10th April James Hay Theatre Christchurch

Singer, guitarist, keyboard player, blues harmonicist, songwriter, producer and front man John Mayall is returning to perform 3 NZ dates nationwide, gracing stages in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this April.

At 86 years of age and with a staggering 62 albums down, this self-professed ‘road dog’ hates a day off, carries his own gear at gigs and is working harder than ever to deliver his very own Blues Masterclass in 2020.

A genre defying songstress of blues, soul, and country rock – Catherine Tunks is redefining what NZ has to come to know as the blues, soul & country genre, with her rock n roll edge stemming

from her thoroughbred west Auckland roots.

Don’t miss your chance to see this truly inspirational legend of the Blues live this April.

THE MARCUS KING BAND

With support from

SOLOMON COLE

Thursday 16th April Powerstation Auckland

Marcus King and his incredible band of rockers are coming to New Zealand to play one Auckland show this April. Ready to deliver a southern fried brand of blues and psychedelia inspired by rock ‘n’ roll, all five members create a blistering, yet soulful unit that has honed their synergy through touring.

Solomon Cole’s sound evokes the wordy dark tales of Tom Waits, and marries it to the blues effigies of Son House, R L Burnside, or Howlin’ Wolf in spirit, and wraps it all up in a little rock’n’roll package like some Black Keys /voodoo inspired Mardi Gras for the lonesome and downtrodden.

Still only in his early 20’s, Marcus King is fast becoming one of the most soulful voices of his generation. Mark the date in your diary!

