Beacon Festival Full Line-Up Announcement

Press Release – Beacon Festival

On the 14th March 2020, Friendly Potential will take over Auckland’s iconic Queen’s Wharf waterfront for the inaugural edition of BEACON FESTIVAL – an open-air celebration of the best electronic music the world has to offer.

We’re ecstatic to invite to the wharf, British electronic music visionary Mark Pritchard, Norwegian house hero Telephones, and a stellar local roster including Vanessa Worm, k2k, D. Tyrone, Good China Broadcast Group & Scarlett. They join Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Carista, Job Jobse, Lauren Hansom, Nice Girl & Skatebård.

Set across three stages utilising the Wharf’s open air docks and Shed 10’s impressive warehouse-space, revelers can expect world class sound, nourish themselves at pop ups from exciting culinary upstarts including Celéste & Five Boroughs – join us and experience a festival that brings the sprawling possibilities of electronic music to the shores of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url