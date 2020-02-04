Award-winning sculptor to judge Fieldays No.8 Wire National

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Award-winning New Zealand sculptor James Wright will judge the 2020 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award.

He will select the finalist and prize winners of the 24th annual running of the award hosted by Waikato Museum, partnered by Farmlands, and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

Wright is renowned for his large-scale Corten steel sculptures which are found throughout New Zealand in private and public collections, from the Auckland Botanic Gardens to Gisborne’s Eastwoodhill Arboretum.

Drawing inspiration from his heritage and rural upbringing, many of James’ artworks have either won or become ‘People’s Choice’ in several of NZ’s leading sculpture exhibitions. His work has also featured on television shows such as Grand Designs, Design Junkies and Seven Sharp.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says: “Having a judge of James Wright’s standing is a coup for the award. It is also extremely fitting to have a sculptor with a rural background who works in steel.”

Wright says: “I’m honoured to judge this innovative award which embodies New Zealand’s rural heritage and culture.”

The award challenges artists to create artworks made from agricultural products, predominantly No.8 wire, and has nearly $10,000 in prize money on offer.

The winner of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award receives $7,000, with prizes of $1,000 and $500 for the second and third placegetters respectively and further prizes awarded for People’s choice and President’s choice.

Entries for the award are now open, and close at 1pm on Friday 13 March 2020.

The award exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost, part of Waikato Museum’s operation, will open from Friday 24 April to Monday 25 May 2020.

