Arms Legislation Bill reported back to the House

Press Release – Finance And Expenditure Select Committee

The Finance and Expenditure Committee has reported the Arms Legislation Bill and Supplementary Order Paper 408 back to the House.By majority, the committee recommends that the House pass the bill, with a number of recommended changes. To find out more you can read the committee’s report on the Parliament website.

We received 4,212 written submissions, and heard 41 hours of oral submissions. Meetings were held at Parliament House, as well as at venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Dr Deborah Russell, Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, says: “We would like to thank all those that have shown an interest in the passage of this bill, especially those who have taken the time to make a submission to the committee”.

