Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle In Tauranga Double Homicide

Police continuing to investigate the double homicide in Tauranga on Tuesday 11 February are appealing for sightings of a vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle is possibly in the Auckland area, however it could be anywhere.

As part of our inquiries, we’re seeking sightings of a blue Ford Territory Ghia AWD with the license plate CDE931.

If you can help with this, or any other information that may assist Police, please call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 200211/5109.

