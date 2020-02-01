Air New Zealand to suspend Auckland-Shanghai service

Press Release – Air NZ

Air New Zealand will suspend its Auckland-Shanghai service from 9 February to 29 March 2020.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says the move reflects the potential consequence of international travelbans on crew logistics and a further decline in customer bookings on the route over the next two months.

“Our teams are currently putting in place alternative travel options for customers impacted by the suspension and they will be contacted directly over the coming week,” Mr Morgan says.

