$50 Million Powerball Must Be Won – Will It Be Won In Your Region?

It’s the talk of the town – a record-breaking $50 million is up for grabs this Saturday and must be won! Kiwis all around the country are joining queues to pick up a little yellow ticket that may just change their lives forever.

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next division where there are winners – i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more than one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared evenly amongst all of the winners. Read more about how a Must Be Won draw works here.

“With a Powerball Must Be Won this Saturday, it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split.

“Winning can happen anywhere, this year we’ve made five millionaires already from Auckland (2), Alexandra, Tuatapere and Temuka. We’re excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this weekend!” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Ticket sales are projected to be well over two million for Saturday’s draw and Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early.

“With an epic $50 million up for grabs, we know Kiwis want a chance to win. Lotto NZ stores are going to be really busy the next few days and we’re also expecting high traffic to MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App. My best piece of advice to players is to get in early to make sure they’re in to win!” says Marie.

Players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

NORTHLAND Luckiest store: Hammer Hardware Kawakawa with 13 First Division Lotto Family wins Total First Division Powerball winners: 6 Town/City Year Store Outlet Status Powerball win amount Dargaville 2002 Mags N More Inactive $ 2,028,152 Kaeo 2006 Kaeo Four Square Active $ 17,702,362 Taipa 2019 Taipa Foodmarket Active $ 5,000,000 Whangarei 2001 Shell NZ Limited (Kensington) Inactive $ 8,073,917 2004 Keyman Inactive $ 4,085,515 2016 Sunnyside Foodmarket Active $ 5,000,000 AUCKLAND Luckiest store: Berrymans with 27 First Division Lotto Family wins Total First Division Powerball winners: 61 Town/City Year Store Outlet Status Powerball win amount Albany 2016 Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor Active $ 44,000,000 Auckland 2001 Roskill South Hammer Hardware Inactive $ 3,286,228 2002 Mairangi Bay Dairy & Lotto Active $ 6,548,375 2003 Mangere Bridge United Video & Lotto Inactive $ 3,890,815 2003 Pakuranga Lotto Active $ 1,000,000 2004 Eden Foods (St Heliers) Active $ 5,019,606 2004 Countdown Manukau City Mall Active $ 1,000,000 2004 Chance Enterprises Inactive $ 500,000 2004 Kelston Digital Photos Active $ 4,790,368 2004 Mt Wellington Lotto Inactive $ 3,523,910 2004 Coopers Paper Power & Lotto Inactive $ 1,260,704 2005 Devonport New World Active $ 5,108,868 2005 Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto Active $ 14,500,000 2005 Countdown Manukau City Mall Active $ 8,838,713 2006 Countdown Lynfield Active $ 4,333,277 2006 Countdown Manukau City Mall Active $ 3,500,000 2006 Ponderosa Superette Active $ 9,198,114 2006 Pak N Save Lincoln Road Active $ 1,000,000 2006 Motorway Dairy & Lotto Inactive $ 1,860,737 2006 Countdown Lynfield Active $ 3,265,936 2007 Countdown Sylvia Park Inactive $ 1,962,587 2007 Haywards Paper Power Active $ 4,436,871 2008 Westgate Pharmacy Active $ 8,000,000 2008 Westgate Pharmacy Active $ 7,500,000 2009 Manukau Pak ‘N Save Active $ 22,206,973 2009 Dawson Superette Active $ 5,000,000 2009 Countdown Lynfield Active $ 6,000,000 2009 Mairangi Bay Dairy & Lotto Active $ 3,000,000 2010 DVD Central Inactive $ 3,000,000 2010 Dawson Superette Active $ 3,000,000 2010 Magazine City & Lotto Active $ 13,290,012 2010 Bellbird Dairy & Lotto Active $ 5,000,000 2010 Magascene Active $ 12,658,036 2011 Hari Superette Active $ 11,853,233 2011 New World New Lynn Active $ 2,500,000 2011 St Lukes Lotto Inactive $ 6,000,000 2012 Fix St James Inactive $ 6,000,000 2012 Whitcoulls New Lynn Active $ 8,000,000 2013 Botany Junction Four Square Active $ 10,180,673 2014 Willy Wonka Inactive $ 26,061,898 2015 Mitchell’s Paper Power Active $ 9,000,000 2015 Downtown Dairy Active $ 9,000,000 2017 Avondale Foodmarket Active $ 3,500,000 2017 New World Botany Active $ 7,000,000 2018 Paper Plus Remuera Active $ 18,000,000 2018 New World Albany

