202 0Comedy FEst announced with huge line-up

Press Release – NZ International Comedy Festival

Prepare yourself to enter a new decade of laughs, as the Best Foods Comedy Gala is back for 2020 with a blockbuster night of comedy!A veritable feast of comedic treats will take to the stage of the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland on April 30 and The Opera House in Wellington on May 3, serving up a slice of the best local and international offerings from this year’s NZ International Comedy Festival.

The annual night of hilarity is hosted in both cities by iconic Australian Felicity Ward. Last in Aotearoa for the 2016 Comedy Fest, where she won Best International Show, the UK based Aussie makes a welcome return to our shores. The co-host of The Guilty Feminist podcast will bring her exuberant style and razor-sharp wit to lead a stacked line-up of talent from across the globe. Felicity’s stellar style will make sure you laugh, giggle, snort, snigger, and chuckle yourself through two and a half hours of the finest live comedy around!

Tape Face returns home after wowing the world on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions with his enchanting character comedy that transcends the barriers of language and culture, set to charm Gala audiences in both Auckland and Wellington. Also on the line-up in both cities is everyone’s favourite Chaser Paul Sinha, back after falling in love with Aotearoa during his month long visit for the Comedy Fest last year.

Aucklanders will be treated to sets from more 2019 Fest favourites, as Australian Aaron Chen comes bearing his new Director’s Choice award-winning set from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival last year, adding that prize to his two 2017 Best Newcomer accolades; and local powerhouse-pop-duo Two Hearts (Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore) will bring the house down with their original hits dripping in satire and irony.

On offer in Wellington, wildly popular Kiwi duo The Fan Brigade bring their publicly and critically acclaimed musical stand-up comedy to serve sizzling hot takes to the Opera House; joined by award-winning Brit Josie Long with her long-awaited return to solo stand-up in New Zealand, having spent her recent years making a name for herself on radio and TV across the UK. With more names to be added to the already delicious delegation of comics in the coming weeks, this will be an absolutely unmissable night.

The wonderful folks at TVNZ will again make sure that no-one goes without, broadcasting the Auckland Best Foods Comedy Gala on TVNZ to offer a sneak-peek behind the scenes for those who can’t make it to the live show. Plus a huge thank you goes to the incredible team at Best Foods Mayo, who again spread their love right across the comedy industry in Aotearoa as the Gold Sponsor of the 2020 Comedy Fest.

________________________________________

The 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from April 30 – May 24. Stayed tuned, as the full programme of shows for 2020 will be announced and go on sale on Thursday 27 February at comedyfestival.co.nz.

BEST FOODS COMEDY GALA:

SPREADING THE LAUGHS FOR ANOTHER GREAT SEASON OF COMEDY

Proceeds from this event will support the New Zealand Comedy Trust to run the annual Comedy Festival and continue their work in the development of the local comedy industry.

Comedy Festival exclusive Best Foods pre-sale: Tue 11 Feb, 12pm

Ticketmaster, Auckland Live, and Wellington Venues exclusive pre-sale: Wed 12 Feb, 12pm

General public tickets on sale: Thu 13 Feb, 12pm

AUCKLAND:

Thu 30 April, 8pm

Live at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre

Book at comedyfestival.co.nz

Filmed for broadcast on TVNZ, with support from NZ On Air.

Auckland first performer announcement:

Felicity Ward (AUS) – Host

Tape Face (NZ)

Paul Sinha (UK)

Aaron Chen (AUS)

Two Hearts (NZ)

WELLINGTON:

Sun 3 May, 7.30pm

Live at The Opera House

Book at comedyfestival.co.nz

Wellington first performer announcement:

Felicity Ward (AUS) – Host

Tape Face (NZ)

Paul Sinha (UK)

Josie Long (UK)

The Fan Brigade (NZ)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url