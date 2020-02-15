15 Venue New Zealand Tour Announced – Yesterday Once More
Press Release – Sandra Roberts
Celebrating the music of Abba, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension, The Mamas & The Papas and more
From the creators of “Oh What A Night!” comes an electrifying new musical revue celebrating the music of ABBA, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension and The Mamas & Papas.
The dynamic stars of YESTERDAY ONCE MORE expertly sing and dance their way to 15 venues around New Zealand this May, showcasing hit songs of these pop icons in fully choreographed musical production numbers.
Audiences enjoy non-stop hits such as The Carpenters – Close to You, The Mamas & The Papas – California Dreaming, The 5th Dimensions – Up, Up and Away and ABBA’s – Dancing Queen”...all tied together with informative and humorous banter.
For everyone who remembers this music, it’s a return to rich harmonies and relatable songs. For anyone who simply loves great pop music and amazing vocal blends, this is a show not to be missed.
The cast members of the show are four dynamic performers whose lush harmonic interpretations are featured as both ensemble and individually. For anyone who simply loves great music and amazing vocal blends, this is a show not to be missed.
Yesterday Once More – touring New Zealand this May
|Friday
|15
|Auckland
|Bruce Mason Centre
|Ticketmaster
|Saturday
|16
|Hamilton
|Clarence St Theatre
|Ticketek
|Sunday
|17
|Tauranga
|Baycourt Theatre
|Ticketek
|Monday
|18
|Putaruru
|The Plaza
|Eventfinda
|Tuesday
|19
|Taupo
|The Great Lakes Centre
|Ticketek
|Wednesday
|20
|Hastings
|Opera House
|Ticketek
|Friday
|22
|New Plymouth
|TSB Theatre
|Ticketek
|Saturday
|23
|Wanganui
|Royal Opera House
|Ticketek
|Sunday
|24
|Palmerston North
|Regent On Broadway
|Ticket Rocket
|Monday
|25
|Paraparaumu
|Southwards Theatre
|Eventfinda
|Wednesday
|27
|Invercargill
|Civic Theatre
|Ticket Rocket
|Thursday
|28
|Dunedin
|Regent Theatre
|Ticket Rocket
|Friday
|29
|Oamaru
|Opera House
|Ticket Rocket
|Saturday
|30
|Ashburton
|Trust Event Centre
|Ticket Rocket
|Sunday
|31
|Christchurch
|Isaac Theatre Royal
|Ticketek
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url