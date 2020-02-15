15 Venue New Zealand Tour Announced – Yesterday Once More

Press Release – Sandra Roberts

Celebrating the music of Abba, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension, The Mamas & The Papas and more

From the creators of “Oh What A Night!” comes an electrifying new musical revue celebrating the music of ABBA, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension and The Mamas & Papas.

The dynamic stars of YESTERDAY ONCE MORE expertly sing and dance their way to 15 venues around New Zealand this May, showcasing hit songs of these pop icons in fully choreographed musical production numbers.

Audiences enjoy non-stop hits such as The CarpentersClose to You, The Mamas & The Papas California Dreaming, The 5th DimensionsUp, Up and Away and ABBA’sDancing Queen”...all tied together with informative and humorous banter.

For everyone who remembers this music, it’s a return to rich harmonies and relatable songs. For anyone who simply loves great pop music and amazing vocal blends, this is a show not to be missed.

Yesterday Once More – touring New Zealand this May

Friday  15  Auckland  Bruce Mason Centre  Ticketmaster 
Saturday  16  Hamilton  Clarence St Theatre  Ticketek 
Sunday  17  Tauranga  Baycourt Theatre  Ticketek 
Monday  18  Putaruru  The Plaza  Eventfinda 
Tuesday  19  Taupo  The Great Lakes Centre  Ticketek 
Wednesday  20  Hastings  Opera House  Ticketek 
Friday  22  New Plymouth  TSB Theatre  Ticketek 
Saturday  23  Wanganui  Royal Opera House  Ticketek 
Sunday  24  Palmerston North  Regent On Broadway  Ticket Rocket 
Monday  25  Paraparaumu  Southwards Theatre  Eventfinda 
Wednesday  27  Invercargill  Civic Theatre  Ticket Rocket 
Thursday  28  Dunedin  Regent Theatre  Ticket Rocket 
Friday  29  Oamaru  Opera House  Ticket Rocket 
Saturday  30  Ashburton  Trust Event Centre  Ticket Rocket 
Sunday  31  Christchurch  Isaac Theatre Royal  Ticketek

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 