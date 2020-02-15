15 Venue New Zealand Tour Announced – Yesterday Once More

Press Release – Sandra Roberts

Celebrating the music of Abba, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension, The Mamas & The Papas and more

From the creators of “Oh What A Night!” comes an electrifying new musical revue celebrating the music of ABBA, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension and The Mamas & Papas.

The dynamic stars of YESTERDAY ONCE MORE expertly sing and dance their way to 15 venues around New Zealand this May, showcasing hit songs of these pop icons in fully choreographed musical production numbers.

Audiences enjoy non-stop hits such as The Carpenters – Close to You, The Mamas & The Papas – California Dreaming, The 5th Dimensions – Up, Up and Away and ABBA’s – Dancing Queen”...all tied together with informative and humorous banter.

For everyone who remembers this music, it’s a return to rich harmonies and relatable songs. For anyone who simply loves great pop music and amazing vocal blends, this is a show not to be missed.

The cast members of the show are four dynamic performers whose lush harmonic interpretations are featured as both ensemble and individually.

Yesterday Once More – touring New Zealand this May

Friday 15 Auckland Bruce Mason Centre Ticketmaster Saturday 16 Hamilton Clarence St Theatre Ticketek Sunday 17 Tauranga Baycourt Theatre Ticketek Monday 18 Putaruru The Plaza Eventfinda Tuesday 19 Taupo The Great Lakes Centre Ticketek Wednesday 20 Hastings Opera House Ticketek Friday 22 New Plymouth TSB Theatre Ticketek Saturday 23 Wanganui Royal Opera House Ticketek Sunday 24 Palmerston North Regent On Broadway Ticket Rocket Monday 25 Paraparaumu Southwards Theatre Eventfinda Wednesday 27 Invercargill Civic Theatre Ticket Rocket Thursday 28 Dunedin Regent Theatre Ticket Rocket Friday 29 Oamaru Opera House Ticket Rocket Saturday 30 Ashburton Trust Event Centre Ticket Rocket Sunday 31 Christchurch Isaac Theatre Royal Ticketek

