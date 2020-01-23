WPP AUNZ strengthens its MarTech offer with acquisition

Press Release – Inspired Kindergartens

Sydney January 23, 2020: WPP AUNZ has further bolstered its suite of digital solutions for the New Zealand market, announcing the acquisition of Dominion.

Jens Monsees CEO WPP AUNZ said: “Acquiring Dominion supports our strategy of combining technology and commerce with experience and communication services. New Zealand clients are advancing quickly in this space and this acquisition is as an investment to support this important market.”

Established in 2011, Dominion has been previously recognised in New Zealand for its Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) development, with the biggest team in the market. Its extensive capabilities will be integrated into the company’s offering through a merger with fellow WPP AUNZ’s global innovation and experience design agency AKQA. Dominion will join AKQA’s Auckland studio immediately, adding special talent to a well-established AKQA team.

Brian Vella, AKQA Managing Partner, Asia Pacific, said by fusing the MarTech capabilities of the two businesses, AKQA will have a market leading offer in New Zealand creating increasingly digital experiences, that help define, find, connect and inspire customers across all brand interactions, from acquisition through to retention.

“AKQA has already been recognised as achieving ‘Adobe Campaign Specialisation’ status. The acquisition of Dominion advances our New Zealand ambition and partnership with Adobe in a big way, in our fastest growing market,” he said.

“We continue to be focused on what our clients need most both now and in the future. This move comes on the back of our recent Switched On acquisition, and Union Digital before it in 2017.”

Marcel Blake, CEO and Founder Dominion, said: “Joining WPP AUNZ and AKQA marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our team. It complements our existing service offering and will enable us to continue to innovate with the opportunity to branch out into experience design, content and creative services. AKQA has a strong vision and we are looking forward to working with our clients in a full-service capacity.”

Stephen Forth, Managing Director AKQA New Zealand said: “Dominion has an amazing reputation and team, and we’re excited to have them on board. It’s all about the future, faster.

“This new joint entity with provide even further opportunities to challenge the market and create a better future with AKQA’s client base by offering rich, innovative brand storytelling throughout the entire customer journey, bringing clients’ long-term brand purpose to life whilst maintaining a laser focus on short term performance,” concluded Forth.

The merger of Dominion into AKQA Auckland is effective immediately, with Marcel Blake, previous MD of Dominion taking the Operations Director role, reporting into Stephen Forth.

AKQA operates in 28 markets globally, with over 2100 people worldwide. Across the Asia Pacific region, the studios collaborate closely across Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Wellington, Tokyo and Shanghai to form one united APAC presence. For the second consecutive year, AKQA is positioned highest for its ability to execute in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner’s annual independent evaluation on global marketing agencies and most recently was awarded two Grand Prix Lions at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

AKQA is part of WPP AUNZ, Australasia’s leading creative transformation company.

