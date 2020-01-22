Press Release – BBM Motivation

World’s Biggest Bootcamp Returns to Eden Park – with a new twist



Don’t miss your chance to run out on to Eden Park just like a superstar

Kiwis who’ve wondered what it would feel like to run out onto an international sporting arena have the chance to experience exactly that when BBM’s World’s Biggest Bootcamp returns to Eden Park for its second edition on Sunday, March 22.

Following the tremendous success of the 2019’s inaugural event – which attracted nearly 2000 people to a free workout session on Eden Park’s hallowed turf – WBBC2 is set to return bigger and even better.

“This year’s event will feature a mass run out through Eden Park’s famous tunnel followed by a pōwhiri, haka and national anthem,” event founder David Letele said.

“We’re going to replicate as close as possible the experience of an international sports star running out onto the ground. The first time I walked through that tunnel last year it honestly gave me chills. It’s a truly unique experience. It was so cool.

“The second World’s Biggest Bootcamp is going to be even bigger and better than the first. It’s going to be epic.”

Letele founded the event in conjunction with Eden Park last year as a way of bringing attention to the obesity epidemic afflicting Kiwis – and Māori and Pacifica Kiwis in particular.

The event draws Kiwis together to work out at New Zealand’s most famous stadium and motivate each other to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

The inaugural WBBC was supported by all of Auckland’s professional sports franchises, with Blues and Breakers stars among the near 2000 attendees who enjoyed one of BBM’s signature fun, upbeat workouts.

“The support we received last year was incredible and so far it has been no different this time around,” Letele said.

“We’re incredibly lucky that Southern Cross has come on board as a key supporter to help us take the event to the next level.”

As well as encouraging bootcampers to attend, Letele called upon organisations and businesses working in the health and wellbeing sector to get in touch to look at ways of being part of the event.

“Our vision is to transform the WBBC into a healthy and active lifestyle expo with the bootcamp itself as the focal point of the day.

“The support of the likes of Southern Cross is just massive. It means we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

Southern Cross Health Society Chief of Sales & Marketing, Kerry Boielle says partnering with WBBC is a natural fit as it aligns with our purpose of empowering Kiwis to live their healthiest lives.

“We are big fans of keeping active because of the positive impact it has on your physical health. Exercising with friends is the best way to make keeping fit a fun activity.

“I can’t think of a better way for people to break a sweat than by taking part in a bootcamp session, at Eden Park, with what we hope will be thousands of Kiwis.”

As if the prospect of a free workout on Eden Park’s community oval followed by a run out onto the main tunnel – just like an international sports star – wasn’t enough – five lucky attendees at this year’s event will win a $1000 travel voucher courtesy of helloworld travel.

To be in to win, bootcampers simply need to register at the event Facebook page and be there for the draw on the day.

“Like I said, the support we have received has been incredible,” Letele said.

“I’m sure helloworld putting up those great prizes will convince a few people who didn’t quite make it last year to roll up and join in the fun.

“Our goal is to double last year’s attendance and I’m confident we will do that.

“We’ve also got DSM back supporting the event after helping it get off the ground last year, and Gilligan, Rowe & Associates are coming on board.

“The backing of these awesome supporters means we have been able to invest in increasing the quality of the event across the board.

“And, of course, we couldn’t do it without the help of the great team at Eden Park.”

New Zealand’s national stadium looks forward to opening its gates for Kiwis to come together, get active and create unforgettable moments with family and friends at the 117-year-old venue, says Eden Park’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

“Eden Park is Auckland’s playground and a place where memories are made.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to support the World’s Biggest Bootcamp, encourage participation, and serve the city as a genuine community asset,” Sautner said.

