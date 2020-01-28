Press Release – Elephant Publicity

NZ Arts Market Creating Significant International And Local Touring Opportunities for Aotearoa’s Finest Performing Artists



Photo credit: Michael Smith

The Performing Arts Network of New Zealand (PANNZ) presents

PANNZ Arts Market 2020

Sunday 8th of March – Wednesday 11th of March

This March, Auckland will be bursting with creative energy as leading artists, producers, festivals, touring agencies and venues from New Zealand and abroad come together to create opportunities for Kiwi work to tour. This, the 21st year of the esteemed PANNZ Arts Market has grown from a one day market to a four day event; resulting in more theatrical work from Godzone making its mark on the international stage and reaching more communities across NZ.

Companies and artists supporting and benefiting from the market in recent years include some of Aotearoa’s heavy hitters of the performing arts. New Zealand Dance Company, Trick of the Light Theatre, The Basement Tapes, Modern Maōri Quartet, Auckland Theatre Company, FCC, Red Leap Theatre Company, Proudly Asian Theatre, Nightsong, Massive Company, Atamira Dance Company and Zanetti Productions are included on this powerhouse list of creativity which has most recently resulted in a highly successful NYC season for three iconic works.

“Thanks to PANNZ for inviting the SoHo Playhouse’s artistic director, Darren Lee Cole, to New Zealand last year, he caught Wild Dogs at the Auckland Festival and then invited us to perform at his theatre off-Broadway. His invitation subsequently extended to The Modern Maōri Quartet and Contours of Heaven, allowing for an all-Kiwi theatrical invasion of New York. Wild Dogs has brought audiences to their feet in New York and has also managed to generate further international interest in the show and none of that would have been possible if not for the PANNZ Arts Market”. – FCC Founder and celebrated playwright – Victor Rodger

In addition to round tables, workshops and presentations, market organisers upped the anti last year by adding the presentation of full length showcases; a move which has proven to be highly successful, with more shows being booked for multiple tours. PANNZ CEO Louise Gallagher has been instrumental in building this market to an international standard which not only has attracted more buyers but has also increased the profile of NZ performing artists.

“We have worked to develop strong and meaningful partnerships with organisations such as Creative New Zealand, Auckland Live, Auckland Arts Festival, the Adelaide Fringe (Honeypot), PAC Australia and CAPACOA (Canada). This has helped us in presenting a programme that now includes dozens of international presenters who travel here to see the best that Aotearoa New Zealand has to offer and it is resulting in real-life opportunities for New Zealand artists and arts organisations.

Through our advocacy for the performing arts sector in New Zealand, we create pathways for the performing arts community to present work throughout the country and abroad, enabling a sustainable career path.

Showcasing the wonderful shows created in New Zealand is highly rewarding and seeing those shows go on to be presented is a source of pride for the whole team at PANNZ who work passionately and tirelessly to enable these connections.” – Louise Gallagher

This year a staggering 41 New Zealand arts organisations are presenting at the Market (full list below). Artists have been blown away by the opportunities that the Market creates. “It’s a great chance to connect to the NZ performing arts sector face-to-face, hear what others have been up to, and the current challenges our industry faces – from audiences and marketing through to funding and strategy. International guests always offer insight into what’s happening elsewhere, connecting us to the global market.” Says Alice Canton, Director of White_mess.

New initiatives offered up by the Market in 2020 include cheaper registration fees for out of town artists and free access to the grand opening day. “We are aware that many arts practitioners are on super tight budgets and we want to make sure that the market gives an opportunity for all to attend” says Gallagher.

The PANNZ Arts Market is the sole marketplace for performing arts and is one of the most important industry events on the New Zealand calendar. Watch this space for the announcement of international guests.

Registrations for PANNZ Arts Market 2020 are still open. Visit http://www.pannz.org.nz/arts-market/ for more info.

Interviews with artists, presenters and PANNZ CEO Louise Gallagher are available. Please contact michelle@elephantpublicity.co.nz (027) 2956450, for more info.

Assets:

For high res market imagery. Arts Market Images Please photo credit Michael Smith

Video promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLliJSi6SIg&feature=youtu.be

Full list of Artists Confirmed for Market: Atamira Dance Company, Alice Kirker, Anthonie Tonnon, Auckland Theatre Company, Bianca Hyslop and Rowan Pierce, Birdlife Productions, Carnivorous Plant Society, Cian Gardner, Cubbin Theatre Company, DramaLab, Everybody Cool Lives Here, FCC, Fireplace Recordings, Freelance, Gitbox Rebellion, Hood Street Fishing Club, House of Hudson, Hugo Grrrl, Jandel J & the Funky Friends, Java Dance Theatre, Massive Company, Nightsong, NZTrio, Proudly Asian Theatre, Red Leap Theatre, Rewa, The Court Jesters, The Dust Palace, The New Zealand Dance Company, Tikapa Productions, TOHU Dance Company, Touch Compass, Trick of the Light, Tuatara Collective, Tupe Lualua, Twist Productions, Two Hearts, White_mess, Zanetti Productions, Zoe Nicholson

ends

