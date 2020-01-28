The Go with Tourism Expo hits the road

Press Release – Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development

Go with Tourism, New Zealand’s first job connector platform, is partnering with New Zealand Careers Expo to deliver exhibitions in Christchurch, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington in May and June 2020.

Each expo will be a one-day stand-alone event, with its own exhibitors, and will run alongside the Careers Expo, which celebrates its 29th year in 2020.

Go with Tourism Programme Director, Matt Stenton, says that the expo is an opportunity to highlight the career prospects that exist within the industry.

“Tourism is still considered an easy subject in schools – something to fall back on – and we need to change that stereotype.

“We want to support secondary school tourism teachers and students by delivering a fun and engaging expo that will educate them on the opportunities available in tourism.

“We are in an industry that equips people with transferable skills and allows people to take different career paths, so it is a great industry for motivated people who want to progress quickly.

“If you want to know more about a career in tourism, to find out where to study or how to break into the industry, then our Go with Tourism expos are for you.”

New Zealand requires 40,000 additional tourism workers by 2025. To help build the workforce, central government recently invested $5.2million into the nationwide roll-out of the Go with Tourism platform and a series of initiatives to attract new talent.

New Zealand Careers Expo Director, Mark Gillard, says the 2020 expos will build on the success of last year’s inaugural event in Auckland.

“New Zealand Careers Expo has always provided a valuable opportunity for young people to make important connections and plan their careers and we are always willing to work with organisations who share our values. Go with Tourism is a fantastic initiative that is making great headway in attracting people to the tourism industry.”

More than 10,000 people attended the 2019 Go with Tourism Expo, and 8 students from AUT, International Travel College and New Zealand School of Tourism who volunteered at the event landed work placements.

Stenton says that this year’s Go with Tourism Expos will be a step up. “We are on a mission to engage with New Zealanders. Expect hands on experiences, opportunities for potential employment and work experience, and education providers providing pathways through study.”

Details of the Go with Tourism Expos are:

• Christchurch from 9am – 3pm, Thursday 7 May

• Auckland from 10am – 3pm, Thursday 28 May

• Hamilton from 10am – 3pm, Sunday 7 June

• Wellington from 10am – 3pm, Friday 19 June

Information on how to register for a stall at a Go with Tourism Expo will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information on New Zealand Careers Expo, please visit careersexpo.org.nz.

