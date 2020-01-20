Tame Impala announce biggest ever NZ show

Press Release – Frontier Touring Company

Legendary psych-rock phenomenon TAME IMPALA have announced they will play their biggest ever show in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday 16 April.

Joining Tame Impala are Texan genre-defiers, Khruangbin. The sunny instrumental three-piece will warm crowds with their mind-expanding live show.

Led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala have established themselves as one of Australia’s most astounding live acts. A meditative, light-infused party of psychedelic euphoria, their live experience is world renowned – last year impressing at prestigious headlining slots such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, and Splendour in the Grass.

“Kevin Parker and his sensational band continue to prove that their ever-expanding sound is fit for the biggest of stages” – NME

“The panoramic sound, trippy light shows, and confetti cannons of Tame Impala’s live shows are the stuff of stoner legend.” – Pitchfork

“the mind-melting live experience that’s made them one of Australia’s most treasured and in-demand music exports” – triple j

This April, fans will experience songs from the highly anticipated new album, The Slow Rush to be released February 14. Tantalising with shimmering singles, the most recent ‘Lost in Yesterday’ is “swimming in nostalgia and hooked on a funky rhythm section” (Billboard).

In the wake of 2015’s Currents, (NZ certified Platinum) Tame Impala’s last New Zealand tour the same year saw them sell out venues across the country. Debuting smash hit ‘The Less I Know The Better’ on tour that year, the anthemic song has accumulated over 450 million streams.

Obtaining global success, Tame Impala boasts a Grammy-Nomination, eight ARIA Awards, and a Brit Award, amongst countless others. Besides his acclaimed Tame fame, Kevin Parker has also lent his musical genius to collaborations with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Travis Scott.

KHRUANGBIN will open the show marking their New Zealand debut. They will bring songs from 2019’s Hasta El Cielo, along with ‘Texas Sun’, a recent collaboration with fellow Texan, Leon Bridges. A mix of Thai-surf punk, Persian rock music, 1980’s Algerian symphonia, with a dash of disco, soul, and Balearic music, their hypnotic live show is not to be missed “rich in beautiful psychedelic colour, by extension, it celebrates international culture and unity.” – The Line of Best Fit

Sure to be one of the most exciting shows of the year, experience Tame Impala’s triumphant return to New Zealand this April!

TAME IMPALA

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS KHRUANGBIN

NEW ZEALAND

APRIL 2020

Presented by, Laneway Presents, Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Radio Hauraki & bFM

TAME IMPALA FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

via official.tameimpala.com

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

LANEWAY PRESENTS PRE-SALE

via lanewaypresents.com

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

CHUGG MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via chuggentertainment.com/tame-impala-2020

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/tameimpala

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 28 Jan (12noon local time)

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

