STAAH Reveals the Top Online Channels for 2019

Press Release – STAAH

[Auckland,28th January 2020]: STAAH

recently announced its annual list of online channels (OTAs) that have helped drive the highest room nights to accommodation providers around the world in 2019.

While Booking.com leads the pack, Agoda, Expedia, Traveloka, and GoMMT along with Direct bookings via STAAH Booking engine are not far behind. Airbnb has made an entry in the Top ten online channels in the UK, New Zealand & Australia.

It has been a great year, 2019, for STAAH and partners alike. STAAH’s holistic suite of technology solutions has helped 10,000+ partners across 90+ countries, witness multi-fold growth and generate higher revenues.

In its annual round-up, STAAH reveals the top 10 booking channels that have helped accommodation providers around the world, acquire more guests booking online. The results are based on total room nights processed via the STAAH’s cloud-based channel management and booking engine in 2019.

While Booking.com leads the pack, Agoda, Expedia, Traveloka, and GoMMT along with Direct bookings via STAAH Booking engine are not far behind.

Another addition to this list is Airbnb that has made an entry in the Top ten online channels in the UK, New Zealand & Australia.

“We are very happy that STAAH is able to help accommodation owners and managers to distribute as optimally as possible globally, and our list shows which channels around the world have helped generate highest room nights for them. These lists also capture the diversified channels that make up for a property’s distribution strategy today,” says Gavin Jeddo, STAAH’s Founding Director. “Thanks to the support of our partners and our innovative products, we are able to assist accommodation owners and managers across the globe to increase their reach and conversions online”.

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000 partner properties in more than 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.

ends

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url