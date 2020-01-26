Press Release – Eccles Entertainment

TOUR KICKS OFF WITH SOLD OUT LOWER HUTT SHOW

OVER 120,00 TICKETS SOLD TO DATE

Credit: Tim Gruar

After sold out tours across Australia and Europe, SIX60 are finally home. 20,000 + fans attended the first sold out show of the SIX60 Saturdays Tour in Lower Hutt last night!

SIX60 played through their impressive catalogue of hits and showcased new tracks from their most recent Platinum certified third album. From the instant the band hit the stage they had the audience in the palm of their hands and singing along to every track.

“It was so amazing to kick off our Saturdays tour to a 20,000 strong crowd in Lower Hutt last night.”

“The fans really brought the magic to the night and it was so humbling to hear everybody singing to back our songs.”

“We seriously can’t wait to do it all again for 5 more epic outdoor shows!” – SIX60

Also performing last night in Lower Hutt to the captivated crowd were Drax Project, Mitch James and Paige. With a different line up at each of the SIX60 Saturdays Tour shows fans in each city will be treated to their very own special concert.

With upcoming New Plymouth and Auckland shows also sold out, fans are urged to snap up remaining tickets to Hamilton, Whangarei and Dunedin shows to avoid disappointment.

Over 120,000 tickets have now been sold nationwide re-cementing that SIX60 will once again make Kiwi attendance history this summer as they take on their biggest national tour ever. In another massive feat SIX60 now also hold the record for highest tickets sold for local artist stadium tour in both Australia and New Zealand!

