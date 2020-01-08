‘Simmer’ By Jaqualyn Taimana Williams

Press Release – Integrity Promotions

Auckland-based singer-songwriter Jaqualyn Taimana Williams (Jacqui), has a new album to share.

Diverse in her tastes, Jacqui has written and performed music in many genres.

‘Simmer’ is a reggae track that speaks of having a strong connection with someone that won’t commit, yet won’t let you go either. Jacqui sings, “Don’t let me simmer, let me cool off”.

Stream ‘Simmer’ Here // Purchase ‘Simmer’ Here

Jacqui has teamed up with producer Tim Skedden (Op Shop, The Feelers, Babysitters Circus) at Kog Studio to create sixteen robust, engaging and seriously catchy indie rock/pop songs representative of many years of songwriting and performing live. With no shortage of pedigree musicians willing to input their talent, Jacqui’s album ‘Statues Of Liberty’ features tenacious drum work by Corey Friedlander (City Of Souls), spunky bass lines by Clint Harris (Op Shop) and Marika Hodges (Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith) and tasty keyboard by Stephen Small (the Verlaines).

A bilingual artist, last year also saw the release of ‘Waiata Tamariki’.

