“Significant delays due to vehicle fire on SH1. – Traffic delays, Northcote, Auckland – Waitematā”

Police are advising Auckland motorists to expect significant delays due to a vehicle fire on State Highway 1, Northcote, near the Esmonde Road off-ramp.

Lanes three and four are currently closed in both directions, however traffic is flowing southbound.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route or delay travel.

