Shepherds Reign and Alien Weaponry

Groundbreaking Polynesian Metal Band Shepherds Reign

to Support Alien Weaponry at Fringe Town

Auckland Live presents

Auckland Live is proud to announce that Polynesian metal band Shepherds Reign will be the support act for Alien Weaponry’s headline performance at Auckland Live’s Fringe Town as part of Auckland Fringe. Fans of both bands have been clamouring for these two explosive acts to be on the same line-up for a while now, so the show at the Auckland Town Hall on February 29th will be a dream come true for many passionate Kiwi metalheads.

Shepherds Reign consists of Filivaa James (vocals, keys), Oliver Leupolu (guitar, production), Shaymen Rameka (drums), Gideon Voon (guitars), and Joseph Oti George (bass). With Pacific, Māori, and Asian heritage, the band were all raised in South Auckland.

Following the release of their latest single Le Manu, which has passed 600,000 views on YouTube, interest in the band has been heating up. Alongside Alien Weaponry, who are on a stratospheric rise with their thrash-inflected, Māori groove metal, the stage is now set for an epic and utterly unmissable night of metal! Metal of a kind that can only be found here in Aotearoa.

Alien Weaponry, supported by Shepherds Reign

Sat 29 Feb – Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Doors: 6.30pm // Shepherds Reign: 7.30pm // Alien Weaponry: 8.30pm

Price*: Adult $35, Groups of 6+ $25, Students & Fringe Artists $20.

For more information visit: aucklandlive.co.nz/show/fringe20-alien-weaponry

Auckland Live’s Fringe Town is returning to the iconic Auckland Town Hall to turn it upside down and inside out with an eclectic line-up including an alternative-indie organist, Tongan kava bowl tale-tellers, Māori haka theatre performers, immersive light spectacular, dance ‘artivists’ and epic live musicians.

Alien Weaponry and Shepherds Reign perform as part of Auckland Live’s Fringe Town.

Fringe Town plays 25 Feb – 1 Mar as part of the Auckland Fringe 2020.

For more details and bookings visit aucklandlive.co.nz/event/auckland-fringe-festival

