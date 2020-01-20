Serious Happiness Announce New Zealand Tour And Debut EP
EP Release date: Friday February 14th, 2020
Recorded at Rhythm Ace Studio
Produced by Sam Johnson
Joel Ruys, Kayleb Duckett, Sam Egli and Stu Morris are Serious Happiness. The instrument-swapping Rock ‘n’ Roll quartet have just announced their upcoming New Zealand tour dates and the release of their debut EP simply titled “The Serious Happiness EP“. Recorded in the beautiful beachside Rhythm Ace Studio, the EP features four songs including the bands recently released single “Baby Ate A Biscuit“.
Serious Happiness is a unique band in that each member is a singer songwriter in their own right. The band’s live shows include instrument trading on a near song-to-song basis which makes for both a musically and visually diverse experience.
“All four of us are songwriters first and foremost, we switch instruments to accommodate each other.
We each get a chance to be the frontman and this EP really showcases that.” – Serious Happiness
Serious Happiness have also announced they are going on a New Zealand wide tour to promote the EP with a different line up of support bands for each city. To find out which bands are supporting Serious Happiness in your city and for more information on ticket prices, follow the band’s social media.
Serious Happiness New Zealand Tour
Napier
Paisley Stage
Saturday February 15
Auckland
Anthology Lounge
Friday February 28
New Plymouth
Our Place/El Fuego
Friday March 6
Wellington
Valhalla
Wednesday March 11
Dunedin
Dog With Two Tails
Friday March 13
Christchurch
Darkroom
Saturday March 21
